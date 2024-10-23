“Sometimes you’ve got to commit to a certain play style: running plays, maybe it’s different types of pass plays,” O’Connell said. “A lot of the ideas you come up with, you can’t help but think, ‘That’s gonna work.’ But there’s a time and a place. How’s the team playing? What’s the game situation? Do we have a lead? Maybe it’s a great time with a lead to call that. Or maybe it’s a time where you want to make sure you’re eating a little clock, moving the football and trying to extend a one-score game into a two-score game. We’ve had some of those this year. That’s probably the biggest evolution.”