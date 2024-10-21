The Vikings defense and its excellent coordinator Brian Flores weren’t up to the task physically or schematically in the 31-29 loss. The Lions had 11 explosive plays (catches of 16 or more and runs of 12 or more), three of them touchdowns, while Jared Goff, the most underrated player in the league, completed 88% of his passes (22 of 25) for 280 yards, a whopping 11.2 yards per attempt, and two touchdowns.