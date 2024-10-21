Lions receiver Jameson Williams was asked last week about all the different coverages he and his top-ranked scoring offense see from week to week.
Analysis: Lions offense uses big plays to sink Vikings as defense isn’t up to the task
The Lions had 11 explosive plays, three of them touchdowns, while QB Jared Goff completed 88% of his passes and Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown made would-be tacklers look foolish.
“Doesn’t matter,” the team’s big-play threat said. “We just scored 40 back-to-back.”
The first Lions team to do that since 1962 rolled into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday with a 4-1 record to take on a 5-0 Vikings team sporting the No. 5-ranked scoring defense.
Williams caught one ball for minus-4 yards. The same Williams who ranked second in the league in average yards per catch (22.8) and first in catches of 50-plus (three).
Didn’t matter.
The Vikings defense and its excellent coordinator Brian Flores weren’t up to the task physically or schematically in the 31-29 loss. The Lions had 11 explosive plays (catches of 16 or more and runs of 12 or more), three of them touchdowns, while Jared Goff, the most underrated player in the league, completed 88% of his passes (22 of 25) for 280 yards, a whopping 11.2 yards per attempt, and two touchdowns.
“Just not enough on defense,” said safety Cam Bynum.
Indeed. The fact the Vikings fought back to take a one-point lead on a fumble return by linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is a testament to this team’s grit.
But make no mistake. Detroit’s offense right now is just better than the Vikings’ defense. The Lions showcased the league’s best offensive line even with starting right guard Kevin Zeitler inactive. With that, the Vikings needed to showcase their upgraded corners and strength at safety but fell short. Even their most decorated player, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, literally fell in coverage on Kalif Raymond’s 21-yard touchdown reception.
Well into the fourth quarter, Goff was on pace to become the first quarterback to post three straight passer ratings of 150-plus. He settled for 140.0 and a four-possession stretch in which he completed 13 of 14 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns to turn a 10-point deficit into an 11-point lead.
“They ran exactly what we saw on tape,” Bynum said. “It’s just a matter of execution.”
Related Coverage
The Vikings’ second-ranked run defense melted, too, giving up 144 yards and two Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns on 27 carries (a 5.3-yard average). Gibbs averaged 7.7 yards on 15 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown that embarrassed the almost-always reliable Bynum.
Solid blocking got Gibbs 13 yards downfield. That’s where he encountered Bynum. One of the league’s best tacklers, Bynum whiffed when Gibbs juked him to the outside, costing the Vikings another 31 yards and Detroit’s first points after trailing 10-0.
“That’s just not good enough by me,” Bynum said. “Coming down, one-on-one tackle, I have to play inside-out and don’t let him cut back on me. I take full ownership of that play.
“Those are plays I make and I take pride in making those plays consistently. I’ve done it before and the next time it happens, my feet will be good and I’m making that tackle.”
Safety play was an unusual weakness for the Vikings on Sunday.
The Lions took a 14-10 lead on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 8:39 left in the half.
The Vikings showed their “all-up” look with seven defenders at the line of scrimmage. Six rushed. The Lions had a great seven-man protection that included receiver Tim Patrick.
St. Brown was lined up slot right. Josh Metellus was across from him, 5 yards downfield. St. Brown ran a go route. Goff pump-faked to his left, getting Bynum to freeze in the middle of the field. Metellus let St. Brown blow past him while still looking back at Goff. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was covering tight end Sam LaPorta wide right. When LaPorta stopped his route at 7 yards, Murphy took off after St. Brown but couldn’t get to him in time.
“Every defense has a beater the offense can get to if they block it well, which they did,” Bynum said. “They got what they were looking for so it was really a good play, a scheme thing that they exploited us with.”
Bynum then shook his head and happily turned his attention to the team’s short week and trip to Los Angeles.
“Man,” he said, “I’m glad we get to play again on Thursday.”
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell refines offense ahead of first game against old friend Sean McVay
O’Connell was an assistant coach for the Rams and McVay, and the teams will meet Thursday night with little prep time.