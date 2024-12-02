Analysis: Kevin O‘Connell’s Vikings show resilience in racking up more one-score wins

The frequency of close games in the NFL has been ticking up for years, spurred on by the relatively even distribution of talent and rules that facilitate the kinds of passing games that can catalyze comebacks. With one game to go in Week 13 of the 2024 season, 106 of the 194 games have been decided by seven points or less, putting the league on pace for 148 in a 272-game season. That would break the record of 139, set in 2022. (It’s worth noting that the 2022 and 2023 seasons, which both had teams playing 17 games, rank atop the list, but the eight seasons with the most close games in NFL history have all occurred since 2010.)