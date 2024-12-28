Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is a Hall of Fame finalist for the fifth time

Allen’s frustration mounted last year when he made the cut from 15 to 10 for the second straight year but then failed again to reach the final five, all of whom ended up in the Class of 2024 after receiving yes votes from at least 80% of the selection committee. Making the Class of 2024 were two pass rushing contemporaries of Allen’s – Julius Peppers, who was expected to be a first-ballot selection, and Dwight Freeney, who made it in only his second year of eligibility after not making the final 10 the year before.