Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the fifth time in his five years of eligibility.
Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is a Hall of Fame finalist for the fifth time
Allen, who spent six seasons with the Vikings, is among the final 15 modern-era candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He reached the final 10 in voting last year.
Joining Allen on the list of 15 modern-era finalists that was released by the Hall of Fame on Saturday morning are five players in their first year of eligibility, a first-year finalist in his fourth year of eligibility and nine players who came up short as finalists a year ago.
A four-time first-team All-Pro, including three as a Viking, Allen has waited longer than all but two of this year’s finalists. Receivers Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt made the final 15 for the sixth straight year.
Finalists in their first year of eligibility are linebacker Luke Kuechly, a five-time first-team All-Pro and 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year; edge rusher Terrell Suggs, a Minneapolis native and a one-time first-team All-Pro and 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year; guard Marshal Yanda, a seven-time first-team All-Pro; quarterback Eli Manning, who will provide a spirited debate as a two-time Super Bowl winner with a 117-117 career record and no All-Pros; and kicker Adam Vinatieri, a three-time first-team All-Pro who played 24 seasons, won four Super Bowls with two teams, made the NFL’s all-time team for its first 100 years and holds its career records for points (2,673) and field goals made (599).
Also in his first year as a finalist is receiver Steve Smith Sr., a two-time first-team All-Pro who has been eligible for four years.
Re-joining Allen, Wayne and Holt from last year’s final 15 are defensive back Eric Allen, guard Jahri Evans, tight end Antonio Gates, running back Fred Taylor, safety Darren Woodson and offensive tackle Willie Anderson.
Allen’s frustration mounted last year when he made the cut from 15 to 10 for the second straight year but then failed again to reach the final five, all of whom ended up in the Class of 2024 after receiving yes votes from at least 80% of the selection committee. Making the Class of 2024 were two pass rushing contemporaries of Allen’s – Julius Peppers, who was expected to be a first-ballot selection, and Dwight Freeney, who made it in only his second year of eligibility after not making the final 10 the year before.
This came a year after DeMarcus Ware, another edge rusher with a résumé similar to Allen’s, made the Class of 2023 in his second year of eligibility.
“I’m hugely disappointed and shocked,” Allen told the Minnesota Star Tribune after being denied this year. “There you go. Two honest statements.”
It’s a pain many Hall of Famers experienced before eventually being enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
Since 1970 -- when the Hall began keeping track of the 15 finalists -- there have been 50 candidates get their gold jackets as a finalist for the fifth time or longer. Steelers receiver Lynn Swann holds the dubious record of 14 years as a finalist. Vikings defensive end Carl Eller is next at 13. Other Vikings Hall of Famers on that list are Ron Yary (six) and Cris Carter (six).
Only three people who were finalists five or more times didn’t become a Hall of Famer eventually: Bob Kuechenberg (eight), Charlie Conerly (seven) and L.C. Greenwood (six).
Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL for the Chiefs (2004-07), Vikings (2008-13), Bears (2014-15) and Panthers (2015), ranks 12th on the NFL’s career sack list – compiled since 1981 when sacks became an official statistic – with 136. Among those top 12, Allen ranks fourth in sacks per game (.727) behind only Reggie White (.853), DeMarcus Ware (.778) and former Viking John Randle (.735).
Suggs had three more career sacks than Allen, but also played five more years. Suggs had 14 sacks the year he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Allen finished second that year with 22 sacks.
Allen also had 228 QB hits, 28 more than Suggs had in five more seasons.
The selection committee will meet virtually in January to pick the Class of 2025. Five other finalists – seniors Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer; coach Mike Holmgren and contributor Ralph Hay – will be voted on separately with a minimum of one and a maximum of three being chosen.
The Class of 2025 will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 6 in New Orleans before Super Bowl LIX.
