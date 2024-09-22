Three keys to the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans
Brian Flores’ Vikings defense dominated the Texans from the start, flustering quarterback C.J. Stroud and his offense, which was hampered by penalties.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores
We could single out individual performances here. And we will. Jonathan Greenard’s third sacks against his former team. Another all-over-the-field day from Andrew Van Ginkel. Key plays, including an interception, from Kamu Grugier-Hill, getting more playing time in place of the injured Ivan Pace Jr. But this was total defensive domination. A week after San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy told Flores, ”Your scheme is crazy,” the Vikings defensive coordinator made life miserable for another young quarterback. Second-year Houston QB C.J. Stroud was sacked four times and threw two interceptions after entering the game with only five in his career. The Texans were particularly flustered on third down, converting only 4 of 14 attempts (29%). Last week, the 49ers were 2-for-10 on third down.
Key play
Aaron Jones’ first-quarter TD catch
A week before going back to Lambeau Field to face his former team, running back Aaron Jones had his best game as a Viking, rushing for 102 yards on 19 carries and catching five balls for 46 yards and his first home TD at U.S. Bank Stadium. He said this past week that he was planning to do a “Bank Vault” to replace his Lambeau Leap touchdown celebrations, but instead he just leapt into the end zone after his 8-yard reception in the first quarter. The TD gave the Vikings a 14-0 lead; they wouldn’t score again until five minutes into the third quarter.
Key number
11 penalties for 88 yards
The “key player” honors could have been given to the crowd, which also made life miserable for Stroud. The Texans were called for holding on their first play from scrimmage, and it was a sign of things to come. On one drive in the second quarter, the Texans had three false-start penalties in a row on third down, then followed those with an illegal formation flag. They had five false-start penalties overall.
The biggest penalty, though, might have been a defensive one. In the third quarter, a Vikings trick play on a downfield pass to tight end Johnny Mundt in the end zone drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty that set them up at the goal line. Two players later, the Vikings had a 21-0 lead that seemed insurmountable and was.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: at Green Bay
Related Coverage
Oct. 6: vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
A Vikings team that won seven games last year and wasn’t expected to do much more this season is 3-0. Even the most jaded fan should like what they see.