Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans

Brian Flores’ Vikings defense dominated the Texans from the start, flustering quarterback C.J. Stroud and his offense, which was hampered by penalties.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2024 at 11:42PM
Vikings linebackers Jonathan Greenard (58), and Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrate Grugier-Hill's first-quarter interception on Sunday against their former team, the Houston Texans. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key player

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

We could single out individual performances here. And we will. Jonathan Greenard’s third sacks against his former team. Another all-over-the-field day from Andrew Van Ginkel. Key plays, including an interception, from Kamu Grugier-Hill, getting more playing time in place of the injured Ivan Pace Jr. But this was total defensive domination. A week after San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy told Flores, ”Your scheme is crazy,” the Vikings defensive coordinator made life miserable for another young quarterback. Second-year Houston QB C.J. Stroud was sacked four times and threw two interceptions after entering the game with only five in his career. The Texans were particularly flustered on third down, converting only 4 of 14 attempts (29%). Last week, the 49ers were 2-for-10 on third down.

Key play

Aaron Jones’ first-quarter TD catch

A week before going back to Lambeau Field to face his former team, running back Aaron Jones had his best game as a Viking, rushing for 102 yards on 19 carries and catching five balls for 46 yards and his first home TD at U.S. Bank Stadium. He said this past week that he was planning to do a “Bank Vault” to replace his Lambeau Leap touchdown celebrations, but instead he just leapt into the end zone after his 8-yard reception in the first quarter. The TD gave the Vikings a 14-0 lead; they wouldn’t score again until five minutes into the third quarter.

View post on X

Key number

11 penalties for 88 yards

The “key player” honors could have been given to the crowd, which also made life miserable for Stroud. The Texans were called for holding on their first play from scrimmage, and it was a sign of things to come. On one drive in the second quarter, the Texans had three false-start penalties in a row on third down, then followed those with an illegal formation flag. They had five false-start penalties overall.

The biggest penalty, though, might have been a defensive one. In the third quarter, a Vikings trick play on a downfield pass to tight end Johnny Mundt in the end zone drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty that set them up at the goal line. Two players later, the Vikings had a 21-0 lead that seemed insurmountable and was.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Sept. 29: at Green Bay

Related Coverage

Vikings

Recap: Vikings roll over Texans 34-7 to start season 3-0

Vikings

Greenard perfectly cast as leader of ‘selfless’ Vikings defense

Vikings

Vikings' O'Connell, known as Mr. Nice Guy, unleashes his 'dark side'

Vikings

Scoggins: Think the Vikings' defense looks crazy? That's the way they like it.

Oct. 6: vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: at Tennessee

Nov. 24 at Chicago

Dec. 1: vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News. 

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Souhan: Are the Vikings the best team in the NFL? They look like it.

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

A Vikings team that won seven games last year and wasn’t expected to do much more this season is 3-0. Even the most jaded fan should like what they see.

Vikings

Vikings rout Texans, making deafening statement about their potential

card image
Vikings

Jones bring balance to Vikings offense again in win over Texans

card image