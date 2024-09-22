Three keys to the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans

We could single out individual performances here. And we will. Jonathan Greenard’s third sacks against his former team. Another all-over-the-field day from Andrew Van Ginkel. Key plays, including an interception, from Kamu Grugier-Hill, getting more playing time in place of the injured Ivan Pace Jr. But this was total defensive domination. A week after San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy told Flores, ”Your scheme is crazy,” the Vikings defensive coordinator made life miserable for another young quarterback. Second-year Houston QB C.J. Stroud was sacked four times and threw two interceptions after entering the game with only five in his career. The Texans were particularly flustered on third down, converting only 4 of 14 attempts (29%). Last week, the 49ers were 2-for-10 on third down.