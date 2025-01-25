Pablo López, already designated the Twins’ Opening Day starter, says he’s unbothered by trade rumors

“Education has always been a big part of my life and my family,” said López, who stayed at the academy to remain around the young players and answer questions. “When I got in pro ball, I was fortunate I had graduated high school, but 98 percent of my teammates hadn’t. I knew there was something missing there. When I got traded to the Twins and started meeting everyone from the education department, I saw how they make it the utmost priority because it’s such a hard path to make it to the big leagues.”