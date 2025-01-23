Twins expect quiet offseason to heat up ahead of spring training

“Often, we get to a place in the offseason where it’s clear 10, 11 teams are in a rebuild phase and they’re kind of restarting,” Falvey said. “That’s not the case right now. There are probably only two or three real sellers. Everyone else is trying to compete and win, which is good for the game. It’s healthy for the game. It makes it harder to find trades to work because if everyone is trying to go for it at the same time, those major league for prospect trades are a lot harder to come by.”