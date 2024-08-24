Neal: Jumping to conclusions about Twins prospects is a road not worth traveling

After striking out more than 30% of the time in each of his first three seasons, including 34% last season, Larnach has seen his whiff rate plummet to 20.6% heading into the weekend. That’s below the league average of 22.4%. He struggles against lefthanded pitching but is thriving against righthanders, as he showed with his two home runs Saturday off Sonny Gray. His improved pitch selection will aid further development. Wallner has returned to the majors and now looks like Joey Gallo with better contact skills. There are your Twins corner outfielders going forward.