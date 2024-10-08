Lynx-Sun Game 5 preview: One game at Target Center for a trip to the WNBA Finals

Opening bell: In only the third Game 5 in Lynx history — they are 2-1, with all three coming at home (the finals in 2015, 2016 and 2017) — the Lynx and Sun will finish a series that has been evenly matched from the start. Through four games the Lynx have scored 319 points, the Sun 316. The Lynx have hit 28 threes, the Sun 25. Both teams have gained splits on the other’s home court. The Sun is 0-2 in Game 5s, both away, losing in the finals at Washington in 2019, and in the semifinals at Las Vegas in 2020. In Sunday’s 92-82 victory, Sun guard Ty Harris made her first start since injuring her ankle in the first round of the playoffs and scored a team-high 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, making four of five three-pointers.