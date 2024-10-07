Lynx, Sun playing for spot in WNBA Finals

“This why you work,’’ said Napheesa Collier, who has worked hard, averaging 27.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and shooting 53.4% in six playoff games so far. “Because you want this advantage. Obviously, I wish we didn’t have to go home for that game. But we are. And it’s really nice to have that home court advantage. We love playing at home, we love playing in front of our fans. So we have to go there and defend our home.