Lynx, Sun will play in a decisive Game 5 after Connecticut rallies for victory

Up by as many as 10 in the second quarter, the Lynx went cold on offense and couldn’t stop the Sun at the other end in a 92-82 loss to Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday. In a position to close out the series, instead the Lynx will play host to a game on Tuesday night to decide who plays the top-seeded New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, which start in New York on Thursday.