Wayzata football comes from behind to top Eden Prairie; North Branch topples Duluth Denfeld

North Branch 47, Duluth Denfeld 12: The Vikings proved they are the team to beat in Class 4A, Section 7. Senior halfback Tyler Minke ran for three touchdowns as North Branch’s punishing ground attack ran over previously unbeaten and the No. 4-ranked Hunters (4-1) . Minke scored on runs of 4, 9 and 44 yards as the Vikings (4-1) ran for six scores. Senior quarterback Jacob Robillard scored on a 23-yard run, junior fullback Brody Mitchell added an 80-yard burst while senior fullback Dooley Beaver capped the scoring with a 38-yard scamper.