Senior quarterback Oscar Shoap scored his second touchdown on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line with 5 minutes, 41 seconds remaining to give Wayzata a come-from-behind 27-21 victory over Eden Prairie on Friday.
Wayzata football comes from behind to top Eden Prairie; North Branch topples Duluth Denfeld
Elsewhere, Alexandria senior quarterback Chase Thompson accounts for seven touchdowns, six of them passes — in win over Brainerd.
Both teams are 2-3 on the season.
Wayzata pulled within 21-19 late in the third quarter on junior quarterback Matthew Berkland’s 78-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Tony Ley. Wayzata senior Nate Negash kicked two field goals in the second quarter.
Eden Prairie turned the ball over on downs after Wayzata’s go-ahead touchdown, and the Trojans were able to run out the the clock.
Senior linebacker James Anderson’s 67-yard interception return and senior running back Elijah Rumph’s 56-yard run in the first half for Eden Prairie.
Alexandria 55, Brainerd 17: Senior quarterback Chase Thompson threw six touchdown passes — four to junior split end Mason Witt — and ran for a seventh score as the Class 5A, No. 1-ranked Cardinals (5-0) overwhelmed the Warriors. Thompson and Witt teamed up on 3-, 34-, 40- and 60-yard touchdowns. Alexandria scored 41 points in the first half.
Edina 28, Prior Lake 21: Mason West threw three touchdown passes, the last an 8-yard throw to break a 21-all deadlock, lifting the Class 6A, No. 4 Hornets (4-1) over the Lakers (1-4). West has 18 touchdown passes on the season. Prior Lake senior running back Levi Eiter scored on a 75-yard run and senior Luke Loehlein scored on a 95-yard kickoff midway through the third quarter following an Edina touchdown.
Elk River 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19: Senior running back Gavin Schmidt rushed for four first-half touchdowns for the Elks (4-1). Schmidt scored on runs of 16, 25, 53 and 59 yards. Elk River senior running back Brecken Keoraj added scoring runs of 10 and 46 yards.
Maple Grove 35, Blaine 0: Senior running back Charles Langama rushed for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as the Class 6A, No. 2 Crimson (4-0) cruised past the No. 9 Bengals (3-2). Langama scored on runs of 8 and 19 yards in the first half and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kaden Harney in the third quarter. Harney threw two touchdown passes.
Minneapolis North 28, Minneapolis Washburn 3: Junior quarterback Logan Lachermeier threw four touchdown passes to three receivers as the Polars (3-2) topped the previously unbeaten Millers (4-1). Lachermeier and Jeremiah Jackson connected on two scoring strikes of 5 and 17 yards.
North Branch 47, Duluth Denfeld 12: The Vikings proved they are the team to beat in Class 4A, Section 7. Senior halfback Tyler Minke ran for three touchdowns as North Branch’s punishing ground attack ran over previously unbeaten and the No. 4-ranked Hunters (4-1) . Minke scored on runs of 4, 9 and 44 yards as the Vikings (4-1) ran for six scores. Senior quarterback Jacob Robillard scored on a 23-yard run, junior fullback Brody Mitchell added an 80-yard burst while senior fullback Dooley Beaver capped the scoring with a 38-yard scamper.
Tartan 28, Mahtomedi 24: Senior quarterback Charles Graske teamed up with Jerror Borsay for their second touchdown pass of the game, a 38-yard connection late in the fourth quarter, as the Titans (2-3) stunned the Zephyrs (1-4). The duo also connected from 5-yards out to open the scoring. Graske also scored on an 8-yard run earlier in the fourth quarter.
