Blaine high school football beats Rosemount on last-second field goal by kicker Jared Killian in 6A playoff opener

Maple Grove 55, Burnsville 6: The No. 1-ranked and lone unbeaten Crimson (9-0) had five different players score in the first quarter, overwhelming the winless Blaze (0-9). The defense also got on the scoreboard during the quick start when junior linebacker Will Raymond picked up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. Teammate junior Beaux Thyen added a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in Maple Grove’s 49-point first half. It was his fourth pick of the season and second returned for a touchdown.