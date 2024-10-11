Could Minneapolis restaurants finally land in the Michelin Guide?

And Minneapolis chefs have experience moving in Michelin circles. Adam Ritter of Bucheronworked at the now-closed two-starred Cyrus in Healdsburg, Calif., before moving to Minnesota. Erik Anderson, who led the kitchen at Sea Change and opened Grand Cafewith Jamie Malone, left the city to work at several highly reviewed restaurants across the country and pulled in two Michelin stars during his time at San Francisco’s Coi. Gavin Kaysen earned a Michelin star during his tenure leading the kitchen at New York’s Cafe Boulud before shocking the culinary community by moving back to his home state of Minnesota.