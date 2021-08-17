Concerns over COVID-19 led Michael Pierce to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. An offseason calf strain slowed his start to training camp, and the Vikings' decision to rest starters in the first preseason game meant Pierce was watching, not playing, in last Saturday's exhibition opener against the Broncos.

Now, at last, Pierce's first game for the Vikings is on the way.

The nose tackle said coaches have told him he'll play in the Vikings' second game against the Colts, when their top offensive and defensive units are expected to get their most work of the preseason. Even if the game won't have any bearing on the Vikings' record this season, it'll mean plenty to Pierce, who hasn't played in a game since the Ravens' AFC divisional playoff loss to the Titans on Jan. 11, 2020.

"Super excited," he said. "I'm just counting down the days and making sure I tighten everything up for Saturday."

Pierce has been waiting so long to make his debut that the Vikings' defensive front looks almost completely different than the one they planned to field after signing him in 2020. He'll line up now next to Dalvin Tomlinson, as part of the VIkings' effort to rebuild their defense with two massive run stoppers in the middle of their line.

Assistant head coach Andre Patterson, however, has stressed the fact both tackles can help the Vikings' pass rush, and though Pierce has never produced more than 21 pressures in a season (according to Pro Football Focus), he's confident the Vikings' scheme will allow him to do more.

"So I played in Baltimore, they have a lot of great, powerful tackles: Haloti Ngata, Brandon Williams, Lawrence Guy who plays for the Patriots," Pierce said. "That defense is driven by outside linebackers. I played with Elvis Dumervil, Terrell Suggs, Matt Judon, a whole bunch of guys that come off the edge and they want their nose guards to get great A-gap push.

"One of the reasons I signed here was because Dre, when he was recruiting me to come here, told me he believed in my abilities and he believed that I could do a little bit more than that. I just wanted to come in and show him that he was right for what he saw on film. It's just about me growing as a player and getting better and helping the team, not only in the run game but against the pass, as well."

Pierce's only game at U.S. Bank Stadium came during the Ravens' loss to the Vikings on Oct. 22, 2017; he'll finally play there as a member of the home team on Saturday, in front of the fans he said have been behind him for the past 17 months.

"Oh man: The fans, it's been overwhelming," Pierce said. "The love on social media, even though I sat out last year, people were encouraging me — people I've never met before, never spent a day in Minnesota outside OTAs this year. It's a really, really big fan base, really big community, even when I'm walking downtown or going to the grocery store, it's super cool. I'm a people person, I love people, and I'm loving it. The Skol chant was awesome to hear [last Saturday]. The stands will be more packed in the regular season and I'm looking forward to everything really."

Jefferson feeling better, but likely out Saturday

When wide receiver Justin Jefferson sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder on Aug. 6, walking off the field after he'd landed hard after a diving catch attempt, he was initially worried he'd done something serious.

X-rays and further testing calmed his fears, though, and locker room conversations with teammates let him know how common the injury actually was.

"Pretty much like 90 percent of the guys in the locker room [had] AC [sprains] before," Jefferson said. "So they telling me different stories and stuff. They telling me it's going to linger, but I mean, just gotta hold through it."

Jefferson said his range of motion is "pretty good now" after the injury, though he's still working some soreness out of it. He likely won't play on Saturday, Mike Zimmer said, though the coach added he could change his mind.

"Don't hold me to it," Zimmer said.

If the second-year receiver doesn't play before the start of the regular season on Sept. 12, though, his record-setting rookie year — which came after preseason games were canceled in 2020 — gave him plenty of assurance he'll be fine.

"My answer will always be, [I want to] be out there with my teammates. But whatever happens, happens. That's his decision, I guess," Jefferson said. "I didn't get any [preseason snaps] last year, so I think I'll be pretty good if I don't get any."