While Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum compete for the starting defensive end spot across from Danielle Hunter, the Vikings could add a familiar face back to the mix.

They will work out Everson Griffen on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the situation, in the latest round of discussions about a reunion between the team and the pass rusher with the fourth-most official sacks in team history.

Griffen, who played his first 10 seasons with the team, opted out of his deal after the 2019 season. He had an offer to return to the Vikings before 2020, though he chose a one-year deal with the Cowboys and later faced the Vikings when he was traded to the Lions.

Before that game last November, Griffen bristled at coach Mike Zimmer calling him a "good" player, saying he deserved more than that after his time in Minnesota, and spent part of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium shouting at the Minnesota bench.

Griffen had a tackle for loss against the Vikings in the season finale, after he returned from the COVID-19 list.

Griffen, who still lives and trains in the Twin Cities, had six sacks last season.