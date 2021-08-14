The salve for the Vikings, at the end of a 33-6 loss to the Broncos in Saturday's preseason opener, might be in the fact most of their core players watched the game from the sideline.

Coach Mike Zimmer opted to sit more than 30 players on Saturday afternoon, sparing his veterans from injury risk before a season when the Vikings seem intent on an about-face from last year's youth-centered roster.

But the Vikings will still need to fill out their squad with many of the backups that played Saturday, and a 17-game season means they'll likely have to count on some of them at one point or another. To that end, little that happened on Saturday was a good sign.

The Vikings' first of two home preseason games was littered with missed tackles and blown coverage assignments on defense, as the Broncos totaled 282 yards on 28 first-half plays. Quarterback Jake Browning, who got the start with Kirk Cousins inactive, completed only five of his 10 throws for 31 yards and ended his day with an interception that rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain returned for a touchdown.

The Vikings were flagged for two first-half holding penalties, punter Britton Colquitt had an off day, promising rookie running back Kene Nwangwu left with a knee injury, and third-round pick Kellen Mond wasn't much better than Browning in his debut.

"I told them it was a very poor performance," coach Mike Zimmer said in a television interview at halftime. "We're going to scrimmage next week with this same bunch because we didn't tackle well, we made the wrong checks on defense with the safeties, we throw an interception for a touchdown, we went three-and-out on the first two series. Terrible punts. Other than that, it's been great.

"We're going to play next week and the week after, but some of these guys haven't earned it yet."

After the Vikings stopped the Broncos' first drive with a Kris Boyd pass breakup in the end zone, Denver's first score came on a safety, when Dakota Dozier was called for holding Shamar Stephen in the end zone. Then, after a free kick to the Broncos' 20, Drew Lock hit KJ Hamler for an 80-yard touchdown off a play fake that got rookie Camryn Bynum to bite and left Cameron Dantzler trying to chase the former Penn State receiver downfield.

Missed tackles from Troy Dye and Myles Dorn turned two Lock completions into big gains on the Broncos' next drive, which ended with a TD pass off play action from Lock to Trinity Benson. The Vikings' next drive started with an Andre Mintze sack of Browning, after Stephen pushed center Mason Cole back into the quarterback, and two plays later, Surtain jumped an out route that Browning threw behind Ihmir Smith-Marsette, returning it for a touchdown that put Denver up 23-3.

Zimmer had said this week Mond wouldn't play on Saturday, but the Vikings ended up sitting Nate Stanley instead, giving Mond most of the game's final three quarters after Browning's interception. He completed six of his 16 passes, producing his best moment with an eight-yard scramble where he took a step to his right before cutting up the middle and producing a first down.

But with the Vikings trying to score at the end of the first half, Mond couldn't connect with Brandon Dillon, instead throwing out the back of the end zone. He directed a 15-play, 66-yard drive on the Vikings' first possession of the third quarter, but on a fourth-down throw from the Broncos' 2, Mond waited before throwing back across the middle for Whop Philyor, who bobbled the ball as he took several steps in the back of the end zone.

Officials ruled the pass incomplete before the Vikings' production crew could play more than the first few notes of "Let's Go Crazy" and fire off pyrotechnics to celebrate a touchdown.

"He needs to speed up the tempo," Zimmer said at halftime, repeating the critique of Mond he'd offered on Thursday. "He made some plays in there, made some good throws. He's just got to be more reactive than he is right now."

For Denver, Lock completed five of his seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Teddy Bridgewater — entering the game to a standing ovation from Vikings fans that was accentuated by a sizable contingent of Broncos fans — went 7-for-8 for 74 yards and a TD to Benson.