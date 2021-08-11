A number — 94 — floating around the Vikings' running back room might motivate veteran Dalvin Cook more than it does rookie Kene Nwangwu.

It's Nwangwu's speed rating in the newest version of Madden, the popular football video game franchise. Only 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has a higher speed rating than Nwangwu, the Vikings' fourth-round pick who ran about a 4.3-second 40-yard dash during Iowa State's pro day this spring.

There's no boasting from Nwangwu, who said he hasn't played Madden since the 2012 version. He said Cook, the two-time Pro Bowl back, has earned more respect than that, especially as Cook prepares to lead the Vikings offense once again and Nwangwu is focused on earning his stripes on special teams.

"I put it out on pro day. I got to show it in a game, actually," Nwangwu said after Tuesday's practice. "But yeah, the disrespect of '4,' [Cook's number in college] man, Dalvin. He needs to be in the top 10 or the top five, for real. Just watch him practice. He has this whole tenor of having explosive runs. I think Madden needs to respect that, honestly."

The blazing rookie is one of two newcomers, including fifth-round receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, among those tasked with reviving the Vikings' once-vaunted return game. Long gone are the game-breaking returns of Percy Harvin, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Marcus Sherels.

Lackluster returns were part of a tumultuous 2020 season on special teams. Receivers K.J. Osborn and Chad Beebe combined for an NFL-low 69 yards on 16 punt returns, an inefficiency further hampered by a defense that didn't force many punts. On kickoff returns, Osborn and running back Ameer Abdullah combined for a 21.9-yard average that ranked 18th. Before last year, Minnesota hadn't ranked below average in both return categories since 2010.

The Vikings front office drafted Nwangwu with an eye on special teams, where his 550 kick return yards for the Cyclones ranked seventh nationally last fall. His acceleration has flashed on handoffs with the second- and third-team offenses, but kick returns and kick coverages are where coaches hope Nwangwu's speed will immediately impact.

During special teams meetings, Nwangwu already has been highlighted by coaches for strong kickoff coverage in training camp. That boosts his case for a job while competing for kick returner with Abdullah, Osborn, and Smith-Marsette.

"[He was] one of the first guys down the field and had a really good collision," running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu said. "That's what we're about in our room: making plays with or without the football. Be the guy that can just impact. Don't just be out here wearing a uniform."

The search for a post-Sherels punt returner has proven more difficult. Smith-Marsette has joined the rotation of Abdullah, Osborn and Beebe taking practice reps. Three preseason games, starting Saturday vs. Denver, will put them under the lights and to the test.

Special teams coach Ryan Ficken was an assistant when Sherels led a top-10 return unit for five of his past six Vikings seasons. They've ranked 20th and 32nd since.

"We got the right guys on the roster to go ahead and solidify that," Ficken said. "This preseason is going to go ahead and give us the answers for that."

"It is a unique position," Ficken added. "It takes a little bit of a calm, collected [approach] back there as a returner, and really just taking command of the situation."

Osborn and Abdullah led the way on punt returns during Saturday's practice at U.S. Bank Stadium. Followed by Smith-Marsette, the former Iowa kick returner now learning to field punts. He's struggled on special teams, according to coach Mike Zimmer, despite showing promise on offense.

Zimmer and receiver Adam Thielen, who cut his teeth on special teams early in his career, have preached to younger players like Smith-Marsette about setting yourself apart in those phases.

"That's where you start finding the difficult [roster] decisions you have to make," Zimmer said. "Maybe this guy is a better receiver right now, but this guy can help us [immediately on special teams]."

Nearly half of the Vikings' 90-man offseason roster is in its first or second NFL season.

"Everyone kind of comes in expecting to play right away offensively and defensively," Abdullah said. "It's kind of an ego check sometimes to come in and play teams, but it's where a lot of guys make the team. The story of Terrell Davis is going to be one that sticks out; [a] guy who played teams for a good majority of his career, made one play on kickoff and now he's a Hall of Fame running back."