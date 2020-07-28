Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, the team’s biggest free-agent acquisition, is opting out of the 2020 season because of asthma concerns.

The Vikings signed Pierce, 27, to a three-year, $27 million deal to replace Linval Joseph on the defensive line. Pierce started 14 games for the Ravens last year, after two impressive seasons as a run stopper in 2017 and 2018.

Tuesday was reporting day for veteran players at training camp leaguewide. The Vikings players that arrived at the team headquarters in Eagan took the first of three expected coronavirus tests.

Pierce said he flew to Minnesota to meet with Vikings officials and tell them his decision. Asthma has been an issue in his family, and he said he hasn’t been in a restaurant since February.

“It’s not an easy situation,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, players with qualified high-risk medical conditions, including asthma, can opt out of this season and are eligible to be paid $350,000.