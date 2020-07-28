The Vikings’ top two undrafted free agents (by guaranteed money), in cornerback Nevelle Clarke and receiver Quartney Davis, were placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Clarke and Davis, who were scheduled to undergo physicals on Monday or Tuesday after reporting for camp last week, were moved to the NFI list while recovering from injuries sustained outside the team facilities. The details are not announced by the team and were not immediately known.

What is known is the Vikings thought highly of Clarke (UCF) and Davis (Texas A&M), guaranteeing them $115,000 and $100,000, respectively, during bidding wars after this spring’s NFL Draft. Both are expected to compete at thinner positions on the depth chart, but it’s unclear when they’ll be available.

Any player on the active/NFI list remains there until healthy enough to practice, and counts against the roster limit. If still on the list by the Sept. 5 cutdown date, the player reverts to reserve/NFI, which requires the player to miss at least the first six weeks of the season.