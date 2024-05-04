Scanner audio out of Carver County reported a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon that apparently escalated to gunfire.
The domestic was reported in the 7800 block of Carver Lane at around 2:11 p.m. Deputies with the Carver County Sheriff's Office responded and reported that shots were fired at around 2:24 p.m.
Deputies requested a medic moments later, adding that a suspect in the incident had been secured.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a request for comment. This is a developing story; check back with startribune.com for further details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Medic called in wake of shooting in Chanhassen
The shooting appeared to have arisen out of a domestic disturbance, according to scanner traffic.
Colleges
'I'm a living miracle.' Tommies athlete goes from broken bones to broken record
Anna Swanson was removed from a demolished car last year with a shattered pelvis and broken spine. Doctors thought her athletic career could be over. This year, she set a school record for the University of St. Thomas track team.
Local
Minneapolis loses bid for WWE's 2025 WrestleMania to Las Vegas
The event last month drew more than 145,000 fans in Philadelphia.
Minneapolis
Amid unsolved Minneapolis homicides, families await justice
A deadly three-year period at the height of the pandemic has left Minneapolis with the most open homicide cases in at least three decades.
Local
Man sentenced to 20 years in fatal Woodbury graduation party shooting
All other suspects in the crime have been sentenced.