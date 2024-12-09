Metro Transit brings back scuttled routes and increases frequency on others as driver shortage eases

The agency has 60 drivers in training now, but the need is still there. In March, the agency will open the Gold Line, a rapid bus line running from Woodbury to Union Depot in downtown St. Paul, and will need 30 operators to deliver that service. The agency also plans to open the B Line running from Uptown to downtown St. Paul on Lake Street and Selby Avenue next summer. And the E Line, a rapid bus route from Southdale in Edina to the University of Minnesota is supposed to open about a year from now.