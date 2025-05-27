Memorial is a reminder of the start of LIV Golf and framework agreements and little progress

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Memorial always will be known as the tournament Jack Nicklaus built and Tiger Woods once dominated.
These days, it's hard to escape the cloud of LIV Golf at Muirfield Village, even if the only evidence of LIV players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm is their photos on the wall as past champions.
It was three years ago at the Memorial when an email began filling inboxes across the golf industry announcing the first batch of defectors who signed up to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational.
Dustin Johnson was the headliner. Another PGA Tour member headed for the Saudi-funded league was Hudson Swafford. He lasted three years before he was relegated out of LIV and now has nowhere to play, at least not anywhere close to home. Brooks Koepka bolted three weeks later. Cameron Smith waited until the PGA Tour season was over.
''It's kind of weird. It feels like it almost didn't happen anymore. It's like we're in a different timeline right now," Viktor Hovland said Tuesday.
One year and two lawsuits later, PGA Tour board members Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy showed up at the Memorial and played in the pro-am.
Unbeknownst to any player in the field, Dunne and Herlihy — along with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan — had been meeting secretly with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia to strike a deal. The framework agreement had been signed the day before.
The news dropped and shocked a week later on June 6, 2023. The agreement was never finalized. Negotiations are said to be ongoing, but nobody is talking about what might happen.