Edina beats Stillwater 9-7 to secure program’s first boys lacrosse state championship

Senior Cooper Anderson battled through injury to score three goals for the Hornets.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 2:55AM
Edina defeated Stillwater 9-7 on Saturday, securing its first-ever state championship. (Jake Epstein/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Edina senior midfielder Cooper Anderson couldn’t put any weight on his right leg late in his boys lacrosse team’s state semifinal victory on Thursday.

Two nights later, sitting out the Hornets’ first state championship game appearance was never an option.

“I just want to thank the training staff at Edina,” said Anderson, who shifted into an attacking role due to limited mobility caused by a deep bone bruise in his right leg. “[Some] of the best in the business. [I did] a lot of icing.”

Edina, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, built a six-goal advantage and held on to defeat No. 2-seeded Stillwater 9-7 in Saturday’s championship game at Eden Prairie High School.

Anderson scored a game-high three goals, including the contest’s final tally.

When Hornets coach Andy Lee’s squad jumped out to a significant early lead, Anderson said he knew a response was coming. The Ponies held most of the third and fourth quarters’ possession, but the Edina defense, which came up huge in Thursday’s semifinal victory over Lakeville North, had a few more critical stops in store.

“We were really high right at the get-go,” Anderson said. “But we knew they were going to go on a run. We just had to stay true to ourselves.”

The victory marked a dream ending for the Hornets’ history-making senior trio of Anderson and attackers Eli Busse and Drew Stocco. They have played together since they first picked up sticks in elementary school, led Edina to its first state tournament since 2012 and concluded their five-year varsity careers as state champions.

“We’ve had a rivalry with Stillwater our whole lives, too,” Stocco said. “They were the ones that beat us in the 14U state championship. So, it’s been a long time coming for us to get this chance and win this game. It’s such a beautiful moment.”

Stillwater coach Peter Flock, whose squad was 18-0 before Saturday’s loss, said he was immensely proud of the fight the Ponies showcased in battling back from their early deficit.

Stillwater senior midfielder Luke Geisbauer scored with less than five minutes left to cut the deficit to one, but the Ponies’ comeback effort fell just short.

“They’re a no-quit team,” Flock said. “We had multiple games this year where we went down early and were able to climb back. Edina, hats [off] to them, they’re a different level of team to crawl back 6-0.”

Although Anderson, Stocco and Busse played their final official game together Saturday night, the trio will continue training together this summer as they prepare to take their games to the collegiate level. Anderson and Stocco will face off annually at Providence and St. Joseph’s, respectfully.

“We’ve not only played together for so long, but we’ve been best friends,” Stocco said. “It’s going to be a weird change to separate.”

