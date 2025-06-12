Meet the Minneapolis chef who’s changing the way we think about Japanese dining

Not only was Furukawa trained in traditional Japanese multicourse dinners, he was running one of only a handful of kaiseki restaurants in the country — and the only one in the Midwest. “I was struck by the restaurant’s deep commitment to Japanese tableware and ingredients — something I had thought was impossible to achieve in the U.S.,” Ishizuka said. “I immediately sensed he was a true Japanese artisan, and I felt a strong desire to work alongside him.”