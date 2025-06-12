Meet the Minneapolis chef who’s changing the way we think about Japanese dining

In a quaint second-story space with flowing Japanese noren curtains, chef Shigeyuki Furukawa stands with his arms to the side, looking straight ahead, a reflective expression on his face, as guests start to arrive at Kado no Mise.
It’s about appreciating and being present in the moment, he said. “The people in this room, the dishes, this evening cannot be duplicated.”
Furukawa is an elite chef bringing the ancient Japanese arts of multicourse Japanese omakase and kaiseki dinners to the Midwest at the Minneapolis restaurant he co-owns. To introduce such a rare concept can be a risky proposition. But the fact that the eight-year-old North Loop restaurant still draws regulars, attracts diners from near and far and continues to create buzz is a testament to the chef’s skill, craftsmanship and creativity.
Ahead of this year’s prestigious James Beard Awards, in which Furukawa is up for Best Chef: Midwest along with two other Minnesota chefs, Furukawa reflects on what motivates him to bring this bold style of dining to the local scene. (Five Minnesota chefs and restaurants are 2025 award finalists; the winners will be announced Monday night during an awards ceremony in Chicago),
Rooted in tradition
Growing up in Tokyo with parents who worked full time, a young Furukawa found himself in the kitchen prepping meals with his mom and making his own snacks. One day in his early teens, he whipped up a light bite for himself and a friend after school. It was a revelation; Furukawa knew he wanted to become a chef.
“My friend smiled when he tried the food I made, and it was immediate how happy it made me,” he said. “When people start to smile or dance when they taste your food, the answer lies there.”
Furukawa gravitated toward kaiseki, the Japanese culinary art that features structured multiple courses and various techniques, while playing off the seasons allows chefs to stretch their imaginations. When Furukawa was old enough, he trained and became a kaiseki chef in Tokyo.
The budding chef worked a stint in New York before returning to Japan to apprentice under master chefs in Kyoto, where kaiseki originated in the 16th century. He moved to Minnesota to become a sushi chef at a local restaurant, but soon found that it didn’t satiate him the way designing multicourse tasting menus did.