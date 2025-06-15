Twins look to break 3-game road losing streak, play the Astros

Minnesota Twins (36-34, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-30, first in the AL West)
Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -133, Twins +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to the Houston Astros looking to break a three-game road slide.
Houston is 26-13 at home and 40-30 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.
Minnesota has a 36-34 record overall and a 16-22 record in road games. The Twins are 27-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Astros are ahead 4-1 in the season series.