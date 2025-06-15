Today In History: June 15, over 1,000 killed in New York steamboat accident

Today is Sunday, June 15, the 166th day of 2025. There are 199 days left in the year. This is Father's Day.
Today in history:
On June 15, 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat PS General Slocum in New York's East River; it remained the deadliest individual event in the New York area until 9/11.
Also on this date:
In 1215, England's King John placed his seal on Magna Carta (''the Great Charter''), which curtailed the absolute power of the monarchy.
In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1895, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 8.5 earthquake struck the coast of northeastern Japan with waves reaching a height of 125 feet (38.1 meters), killing more than 22,000 people.