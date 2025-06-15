Mahtomedi tops Mankato East in 3A state baseball championship game

High Schools

Mahtomedi wins 3A state baseball championship with 6-2 victory over Mankato East

Isaac Iten helped the Zephyrs with three singles and four runs scored.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 12:03AM
Mahtomedi’s Ethan Felling (3) celebrates with his team after winning the Class 3A state baseball championship at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Whenever Mahtomedi’s starting pitcher Winston Wisely took the Target Field mound in the Class 3A baseball state championship game on Saturday, Zephyrs coach Rob Garry had two words of advice to offer: slow down.

“I was telling him to walk slowly, do everything slowly,” Garry said. “He changes speeds so well, but he needs that rhythm.”

The deliberate approach worked wonders in Mahtomedi’s 6-2 victory over Mankato East. After giving up two walks and two hits in the bottom of the first inning — and a game-tying run — Wisely wisely listened to his coach.

Pounding the zone with his fastball and judiciously mixing in his curve and change-up at a leisurely pace, the senior left-hander was in control the rest of the way, pitching a complete-game while allowing seven hits.

“I just told myself that the first inning is out of the way and the moment wasn’t as big as I thought it was,” Wisely said.

Added Garry: “You see him in the halls or at practice and he’s just a free-spirited dude. But he’s a bulldog on the mound.”

Mahtomedi’s pitcher Winston Wisely (8) throws from the mound during the Class 3A state baseball championship at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

While Wisely was shutting down the No. 1-seeded Cougars, Mahtomedi was building a lead without making much contact.

The Zephyrs scored three runs in the top of the second inning thanks to three walks, a hit-by-pitch, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly.

After two innings, Mahtomedi led 4-1 on just one base hit.

“I give a lot of credit to our guys for making the adjustments at the plate and keeping away from a lot of pitches that were above our hands or just off the plate,” Garry said. “We’ve been working hard over the last at least four weeks.”

By the bottom of the seventh inning, the Zephyrs felt comfortable.

Related Coverage

High Schools

High school baseball: Live updates from state championships at Target Field

High Schools

Pine Island defeats Glencoe-Silver Lake for Class 2A baseball championship

High Schools

Red Lake County defeats New Ulm Cathedral to win 1A baseball championship

Mankato East loaded the bases with no outs, but could only manage to push one run across.

Despite giving the Cougars a ray of hope, Wisely said he wasn’t at all worried.

“I know what kind of pitcher I am,” Wisely said. “I was worried I was going to get taken out, but I wasn’t worried they were going to come back and win.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school baseball: Live updates from state championships at Target Field

card image

Earlier, Red Lake County won the Class A title while Pine Island claimed the 2A championship.

High Schools

Mahtomedi tops Mankato East in 3A state baseball championship game

card image

High Schools

Girls lacrosse: Prior Lake completes perfect season, beats Stillwater for state title

card image