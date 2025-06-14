News & Politics

Family member: Senator’s wife threw herself over her daughter to shield her from assassin’s bullets

Facebook post about Saturday assassination attempt says Hoffman’s wife saved daughter’s life.

By Reid Forgrave

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 11:19PM
Hope Hoffman and her father, state Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, testified about disability discrimination at the State Capitol in 2020. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii)

Sen. John Hoffman’s wife, Yvette, saved the life of her daughter during the assassination attempt at their Champlin home early Saturday morning, according to Hoffman’s nephew.

A man dressed as a cop “broke into my aunt and uncle’s house and shot him 6 and my aunt 5 times in a political act of terrorism,” the nephew, Mat Ollig, wrote on Facebook. “My aunt threw herself on her daughter, using her body as a shield to save her life.”

The daughter, Hope, is in her 20s. In a Saturday afternoon interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, Ollig said both Hoffmans were out of surgery and recovering.

“Fingers crossed that they remain stable,” Ollig said. ”This is just a huge shock. The guy has no enemies. Just a wholesome guy who wants the best for everyone.”

Hope was born with spina bifida, and her father has cited her disability as a reason he went into state politics.

“Anyone that has met them knows how warm, caring, and genuinely kind they are to everyone, regardless of their politics,” Ollig wrote.

Reid Forgrave

State/Regional Reporter

Reid Forgrave covers Minnesota and the Upper Midwest for the Star Tribune, particularly focused on long-form storytelling, controversial social and cultural issues, and the shifting politics around the Upper Midwest. He started at the paper in 2019.

