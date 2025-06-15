Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 4 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (37-34, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-34, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (4-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -126, Cardinals +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Milwaukee is 38-34 overall and 22-15 in home games. The Brewers are 24-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
St. Louis has a 37-34 record overall and a 15-20 record in road games. The Cardinals have gone 26-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.