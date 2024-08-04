A. Yesterday [July 31] was this freshwater symposium we did [on Lake Superior] — wonderfully supported by the community. There is keen interest in the work that has been done particularly out of the Large Lakes Observatory, looking at the role of fresh water. And if you attend any workshop that any of our faculty do in that space, you start to hyperventilate, recognizing the diminishing resource that is fresh water. And so the development of Lot D, while amazing and wonderful for the city, is also amazing and wonderful for the research that we would be able to do around fresh water that doesn’t just impact Duluth. [It] could actually be addressing a world crisis. It is the opportunity for us to think about a new space where we can grow and expand some of the work that our faculty and students are currently doing around fresh water but also create that nexus that would bring in researchers from around the world.