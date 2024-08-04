DULUTH — The first in his family to attend college, the University of Minnesota Duluth’s new chancellor is sympathetic to the difficulties in navigating financial aid.
Demystifying options to make college more affordable is high on Charles Nies’ list of ideas to increase its enrollment of 9,400, one of the biggest challenges facing UMD’s 10th leader.
Nies, 59, comes here from a city about the size of Duluth in central California. But he’s a Minnesota native, from Hutchinson, and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas. Nies most recently served as vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of California, Merced. He replaces David McMillan, a former U regent who served in an interim role after Lendley Black retired.
Moving back to his home state played a role in his decision to join UMD, Nies said, but “there is a great story here to be told” in the university’s commitment to undergraduate success.
The chance to amplify that is “something that I was really excited about being a part of,” he said.
Nies hopes to strengthen partnerships with area schools so UMD can better meet workforce needs and keep more graduates in town. And, as a new resident who experienced the city’s housing crunch firsthand, he will advocate for affordable housing for faculty and staff, he said.