McMahon: No crime such as Eichorn is accused of comes without additional victims

You’ve got to hand it to the Minnesota GOP: It wasted no time in rallying the troops to expel the disgraced state Sen. Justin Eichorn.
Eichorn, whose campaign video shows his wife and four young children, had decried the “metro liberals threatening our [northern Minnesota] way of life.” Eichorn was arrested on Monday in Bloomington for allegedly attempting to buy sex from a police detective posing as an underage girl.
The messages he allegedly exchanged with a child he believed was 17 are damning. According to a criminal complaint, Eichorn asked how much extra it was for an encounter without protection, and whether quick, 15-minute sessions were available.
When Eichorn arrived at the location where he believed he would be meeting the girl he solicited, he was quickly arrested. The Bloomington chief of police, Booker Hodges, said, “As a 40-year-old man, if you come … looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up.”
Hours before his arrest, Eichorn engaged in what can be generously described as an act of political theater, but more accurately characterized as a waste of taxpayer money: introducing a bill (SF 2589) before the Minnesota Legislature to legally define “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness.
The bill says the malady is illustrated by the “acute onset of paranoia” and “hysteria” that produces an “inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump’s behavior.” News of the bill spread quickly around the country, but Eichorn’s family now finds itself in the crosshairs of a scandal that has reached international status.