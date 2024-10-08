Mary Moriarty and Elliott Payne: There’s a system failure in a key area of juvenile justice

There is a small group of children in our community who have been found not competent and therefore cannot have their needs addressed in the juvenile justice system, but whose behaviors are leading to significant harm to themselves and the broader community. The law requires that children who are not competent cannot be held in the juvenile detention center. But that does not mean that we should not address their critical needs. The lack of appropriate placements with the necessary resources and security to address their needs has created an unconscionable and unsustainable crisis.