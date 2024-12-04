Rash: Luger’s ‘sense of urgency’ served the state well

“I came into the job in 2014 with a number of ideas and thoughts about how we could continue to best serve our community,” Luger said in an interview. “And we were faced with some issues that I did not anticipate, one of which was the significant ISIS recruitment conspiracy that we spent a lot of time on and prosecuted successfully. The second was the ability to prosecute the Jacob Wetterling murder, and the third maybe isn’t as well known: We prosecuted the country’s largest sex-trafficking organization out of Thailand in a series of trials and cases that brought down one of the largest international sex-trafficking organizations at the time.”