Comedian Charlie Berens on Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip: ‘Yes, I will see you next time.’

And Kwik Trip has really nice people that work there. They really do. If there’s a line, they have people just waiting to jump on another register, and the line just goes away immediately. So I really think, actually, even beyond the facilities and the products they have, it’s the people that work there. Even as simple as saying, “See you next time” [the store’s signature phrase]. Yes, I will see you next time. I mean, it’s something as simple as that, though some may see it as a surface-level thing. I think over time that builds community. And if you have your local Kwik Trip, then you will see that person next time. You’re not just traveling through, and it is a real thing. And it just seems like the folks who work at the Kwik Trip, people I’ve met, they seem to enjoy it and take pride in it, and that’s cool to see.