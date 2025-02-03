Koerth: This ‘path of desire’ takes you to a magical place we aren’t supposed to be

Urban planners call trails like this “paths of desire,” a term coined by French philosopher of science and poetry Gaston Bachelard. They’re the fastest way between two points … just not the way the people in charge wanted you to take. You’ve probably seen them more clearly in the summer — trammeled lines of impacted dirt where nothing grows, leading through the grass from one patch of sidewalk to another. (The corner cut from the southeast end of the Bde Maka Ska walking trail to the stoplight is a classic Minneapolis example, but I also saw a great one recently at Rosedale Center, shaving a nip off the walk from the mall parking lot to the crosswalk to Guitar Center.)