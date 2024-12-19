We watched him become a star here. We watched him become the most skilled big man in the league here. We watched him become a man here. We were compassionate following the death of eight of his relatives from COVID, including his mother. We shook our heads in disbelief in 2017 when the Wolves mascot, Crunch, rode a sled down the steps during one of his zany bits at Target Center but crashed into Town’s father, injuring his knee. I remember the aftermath vividly. I was at a downtown Minneapolis hotel interviewing Miguel Sano for a TwinsFest story when KAT walked through the lobby with Big Karl, who was on crutches.