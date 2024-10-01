On one side of the podium where the Timberwolves conduct news conferences is a picture of Anthony Edwards. For years, a photo of Karl-Anthony Towns flanked the other side.
Timberwolves players ‘still processing’ trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to Knicks
The Wolves made the move in part to provide themselves long-term flexibility to build around star guard Anthony Edwards, and the team expects a period of some awkwardness as the new players arrive and learn their roles.
When reporters walked into that room for Wolves media day Monday, that same picture of Edwards was there, but Wolves staff replaced the photo of Towns with a picture of singer Garth Brooks.
Towns’ trade from the Wolves to the New York Knicks has taken on some notes of a country break-up ballad, with Towns recently posting a photo of one last visit to the team facility at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
President Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch could not address the trade, which, when made official, will bring Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a first-round pick. But players were free to speak their minds, and Edwards had one of the most heartfelt reactions to hearing Towns was no longer here.
“I mean, I think everybody knows KAT’s my brother, so that definitely hurt,” Edwards said.
Edwards is never one to be upset for long, so even while he might feel sad over Towns' absence, he said he will be his usual positive self in welcoming his new teammates to town. None of them were present for media day Monday.
When Rudy Gobert came to Minnesota in a similarly stunning trade two seasons ago, Towns welcomed him with open arms, even as that meant he would be shifting positions and roles on the team. Gobert said the trade was a “big surprise.”
“Not something anyone expected two days before training camp. So still processing it,” Gobert said. “Obviously KAT is someone that I have a lot of love and respect for. We had two years together, and I’m really grateful for the time that we spent together. Since Day One, he embraced me. He did anything he could to help me be the best version of myself on and off the court. So I’m really grateful for that.”
Gobert said he was looking forward to pairing with Randle, who he said he admired for his physical style of play and for improving every year he has been a pro.
“He’s a competitor,” Gobert said. “He works really hard and he’s a little bit of a bully. He likes to attack you, hit you in your chest.”
Point guard Mike Conley praised DiVincenzo, who he compared to Boston’s Jrue Holiday in terms of the impact he can have on a team’s chances of winning. DiVincenzo was playing heavy minutes for Tom Thibodeau in last season’s playoffs and helped Golden State win a championship in 2022.
“Obviously, KAT, what he means to the city, to our team, he’s a very special individual,” Conley said. “Him and his family, it hurts, but you understand why. You understand the reasoning. You understand what we’re getting back with Julius and Donte and what they bring to the table, so you have to balance those emotions. But ultimately, the cards you’re dealt, you go forward with it, and we’re very positive in what we’re going to be able to do.”
There’s now a lot to figure out for the Wolves — how Randle fits in offensively as the presumed starting power forward. Randle has a reputation for being a ball stopper, and the Wolves already have a player like that in Edwards. How will they co-exist? Will the defense take a step back or will it continue to be the No. 1 unit in the league? DiVincenzo can add a lot on that end of the floor, and Finch said that has to be the team’s identity again this season.
“That has to be the case,” Finch said. “Again, given our personnel, it should be the case for sure. We have an incredible amount of defensive talent and also defensive versatility.”
After the trade, Finch will also have a deeper team that gives him more lineup versatility. The trade should become official soon, and the Wolves will begin the heavy lifting on integrating their new players. But there’s still going to be some awkwardness both on and off the court, like seeing a picture of Garth Brooks where Towns used to be.
“I feel like it’s kind of weird to talk about it because he just got traded,” Edwards said. “That’s my dog, man. It wasn’t like a ‘one’ or ‘two’ situation. We both was the ‘one.’ We just played off of each other.”
