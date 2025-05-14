Judge orders immigrant’s release after ICE arrest based on George Floyd protest, Palestinian support

A district judge has ordered the immediate release of an Marshall man, a native of Indonesia, after concluding that his arrest and detention by federal agents were likely retaliation for his support for causes such as Black Lives Matter and Palestinian rights.
Aditya Wahyu Harsono, 34, who has lived in Minnesota on student visas for almost a decade, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in March at his workplace in Marshall and held in the Kandiyohi County Jail in Willmar.
Government officials sought his deportation, citing a misdemeanor graffiti conviction from 2022 and claiming in a March 23 memo that his visa should be revoked because he posed a “threat to U.S. public safety.”
In a 34-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez ruled that Harsono’s detention violated his First Amendment rights, which she affirmed apply to both citizens and noncitizens.
“The Court finds that [Harsono] has shown that he is in custody in violation of the First Amendment and is entitled to a writ of habeas corpus for his immediate release,” Menendez wrote in the ruling, filed Wednesday.
Menendez wrote that she found the government’s reasons for detaining Harsono to be a pretext and pointed to “inconsistent” explanations from federal officials in court for why he should remain in detention.
“The Court finds it is more reasonable to infer that Respondents have detained [Harsono] in retaliation for his speech than because of any professed public safety concern,” Menendez wrote.
Harsono, who working as a hospital supply-chain manager in Marshall as part of his student visa, said in an interview that he had no idea he was being apprehended until plainclothes federal agents placed him in handcuffs on March 27.