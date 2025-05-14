Mankato

Judge orders immigrant’s release after ICE arrest based on George Floyd protest, Palestinian support

A district judge said Aditya Harsono’s detention was retaliation and a violation of the First Amendment.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 10:01PM
Aditya Harsono, 33, reads a book to his infant daughter Adalet at his apartment in Marshall, Minn., last fall. A judge has ordered Harsono's immediate release from custody.

A district judge has ordered the immediate release of an Marshall man, a native of Indonesia, after concluding that his arrest and detention by federal agents were likely retaliation for his support for causes such as Black Lives Matter and Palestinian rights.

Aditya Wahyu Harsono, 34, who has lived in Minnesota on student visas for almost a decade, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in March at his workplace in Marshall and held in the Kandiyohi County Jail in Willmar.

Government officials sought his deportation, citing a misdemeanor graffiti conviction from 2022 and claiming in a March 23 memo that his visa should be revoked because he posed a “threat to U.S. public safety.”

In a 34-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez ruled that Harsono’s detention violated his First Amendment rights, which she affirmed apply to both citizens and noncitizens.

“The Court finds that [Harsono] has shown that he is in custody in violation of the First Amendment and is entitled to a writ of habeas corpus for his immediate release,” Menendez wrote in the ruling, filed Wednesday.

Menendez wrote that she found the government’s reasons for detaining Harsono to be a pretext and pointed to “inconsistent” explanations from federal officials in court for why he should remain in detention.

“The Court finds it is more reasonable to infer that Respondents have detained [Harsono] in retaliation for his speech than because of any professed public safety concern,” Menendez wrote.

Harsono, who working as a hospital supply-chain manager in Marshall as part of his student visa, said in an interview that he had no idea he was being apprehended until plainclothes federal agents placed him in handcuffs on March 27.

Since then, Harsono has been held at Kandiyohi County jail, and as of Wednesday afternoon he is still listed on their roster. Harsono is married to a U.S. citizen, Peyton Harsono, who together have an infant daughter, Adalet.

Lawyers for Harsono filed a federal habeas petition, challenging the legality of his detention, on May 2. In court, they argued that the government had targeted Harsono for his social justice advocacy.

This included his participation at a 2021 demonstration over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police and the recent death of Daunte Wright by police in Brooklyn Center. Police said they arrested Harsono at the protest 13 minutes after the 11 p.m. curfew, but the charge was dismissed.

Harsono’s lawyers also argued that he was blacklisted for social media posts on the Instagram page for his clothing line, which had pictures with statements like “Free Palestine” and “Black Lives Matter.”

His lawyers pointed to internal government memos calling for the screening of social media activity for immigration enforcement.

ICE on April 7 provided three documents outlining the case for Harsono’s removal from the U.S., according to the ruling. Two of the memos were in connection to a misdemeanor conviction in 2022 for graffiti, after Harsono was charged after spray-painting on a bridge support and Schwan’s food delivery trailers in Marshall. To ICE, the graffiti case meant Harsono “now poses a threat to U.S. public safety,” the government memo read.

The other document submitted by ICE was a dismissal order regarding his 2021 protest arrest.

The ruling by Menendez found that the federal government offered no evidence about why they selected Harsono for a visa revocation and then detention.

Menendez wrote that the government’s attempts to provide a motive that was not based in retaliation were “vague and inconsistent.”

She said ICE provided no explanation of why a “nearly two-year-old non-violent misdemeanor illustrates a present threat to public safety.”

The judge also noted that ICE has made repeated references in court to the 2021 arrest stemming from Harsono’s presence at a protest, even though the charge was dismissed. “This further implies that his detention is motivated by his support for a particular viewpoint,” Menendez wrote.

The judgment does not address arguments by Harsono’s lawyers that the government violated his right to due process.

It calls for Harsono to be released immediately under previously set bond conditions.

An immigration judge previously had ruled that Harsono did not pose a danger or a flight risk, and set a $5,000 bond. The Department of Homeland Security had appealed the decision through an automatic stay.

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

