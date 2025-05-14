Judge orders immigrant’s release after ICE arrest based on George Floyd protest, Palestinian support

ICE on April 7 provided three documents outlining the case for Harsono’s removal from the U.S., according to the ruling. Two of the memos were in connection to a misdemeanor conviction in 2022 for graffiti, after Harsono was charged after spray-painting on a bridge support and Schwan’s food delivery trailers in Marshall. To ICE, the graffiti case meant Harsono “now poses a threat to U.S. public safety,” the government memo read.