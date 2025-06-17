Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues ominous warning

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel appeared to be expanding its air campaign on Tehran five days after its surprise attack on Iran's military and nuclear program, as U.S. President Donald Trump posted an ominous message warning residents of the city to evacuate.
''IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,'' Trump wrote Monday night before returning to Washington early from a Group of Seven summit in Canada. ''Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!'' he added.
Trump later denied reports that he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire, saying his early departure ''has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that,'' without elaborating.
Earlier, the Israeli military had called for some 330,000 residents of a neighborhood in the city center to evacuate. Tehran is one of the largest cities in the Middle East, with around 10 million people, roughly equivalent to the entire population of Israel. People have been fleeing since the hostilities began.
Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran's top military leaders, nuclear scientiests, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile program is necessary to prevent its longtime adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The strikes have killed at least 224 people since Friday.
Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 wounded. The Israeli military said a new barrage of missiles was launched on Tuesday, and explosions could be heard in northern Israel.
Shops closed, lines for gas in Iran's capital
Downtown Tehran appeared to be starting to empty out early Tuesday, with many shops closed. The city's ancient Grand Bazaar was also closed, something that has only happened in the past during anti-government demonstrations or at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.