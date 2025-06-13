Former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young gets married in Minnesota wedding

Michelle Young is a “Bachelorette” no more.
The onetime star of “The Bachelorette” tied the knot on June 7, marrying sales consultant Jack Leius in Chaska at Woodland Glasshaus, one of three venues at Bavaria Downs.
The couple are from Minnesota. Young was raised in Woodbury and taught at Normandale Hills Elementary in Bloomington for several years before establishing the nonprofit Homework and Hoops. Leius grew up in Plymouth and played football at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Mankato.
People magazine first reported the news of the marriage. The wedding was officiated by former University of Minnesota football coach and Leius’ boss, Mike Sherels.
Twin Cities-based D’Amico Hospitality, the exclusive catering partner for Woodland Glasshaus, handled the dinner and bar. In an Instagram post, D’Amico said the couple embraced Leius’ Italian family roots by dining family-style.
“We felt like this would bring our two families together by sharing a meal,” Young said in the post.
Christie Altendorf, D’Amico Hospitality’s marketing director, said food and family were a priority throughout the planning process.
“Jack comes from a proud Italian family, where food is the center of every gathering,” she said. “Michelle and Jack stressed this importance to us while we worked ... to perfect their menu.”