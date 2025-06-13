TV and Media

Former 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young gets married in Minnesota wedding

The splashy celebration for the Season 18 star and Jack Leius was held in Chaska and featured plenty of local touches.

By Lincoln Roch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025
Former "Bachelorette" Michelle Young beams at her boyfriend Jack Leius at the launch party for her Homework and Hoops foundation in May 2024. The couple were married June 7. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Michelle Young is a “Bachelorette” no more.

The onetime star of “The Bachelorette” tied the knot on June 7, marrying sales consultant Jack Leius in Chaska at Woodland Glasshaus, one of three venues at Bavaria Downs.

The couple are from Minnesota. Young was raised in Woodbury and taught at Normandale Hills Elementary in Bloomington for several years before establishing the nonprofit Homework and Hoops. Leius grew up in Plymouth and played football at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Mankato.

People magazine first reported the news of the marriage. The wedding was officiated by former University of Minnesota football coach and Leius’ boss, Mike Sherels.

Twin Cities-based D’Amico Hospitality, the exclusive catering partner for Woodland Glasshaus, handled the dinner and bar. In an Instagram post, D’Amico said the couple embraced Leius’ Italian family roots by dining family-style.

“We felt like this would bring our two families together by sharing a meal,” Young said in the post.

Christie Altendorf, D’Amico Hospitality’s marketing director, said food and family were a priority throughout the planning process.

“Jack comes from a proud Italian family, where food is the center of every gathering,” she said. “Michelle and Jack stressed this importance to us while we worked ... to perfect their menu.”

In addition to the family-style meal from chefs Geoff Lamden-Stout and Blake Wangelin, pastry chef Leah Henderson served a variety of sweets, including butterscotch panna cotta, tiramisu shooters, limoncello financiers, cannoli and Key lime pie shooter, Young’s favorite.

Minneapolis staple Parlour food truck provided late-night bites for the couple and their 200 guests.

Young first entered the national spotlight as a contestant on “The Bachelor” in 2021. She was the runner-up in the reality show’s 25th season. That same year, she moved on to “The Bachelorette,” and became engaged to Nayte Olukoya in the season finale. The couple split six months later, citing the difficulty of having a relationship in the public eye.

Young and Leius began dating in October 2023, and became engaged on Oct. 24, 2024, at Edina’s Centennial Lakes, according to People.

Lincoln Roch

Intern

Lincoln Roch is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

