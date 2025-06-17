Older students keep learning, for mental and social health

After working as a school librarian, it seemed natural for Marghe Tabar to continue her education once she retired.
The 73-year-old St. Paul resident recently took two classes through the University of Minnesota’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), one on art theft, and one on the process behind choosing Minnesota’s new state flag. She’s also attended lectures on novel analysis and the history of rock and roll.
“I naturally fell into OLLI because the classes sounded interesting, it didn’t take a lot of time and I enjoyed meeting people,” Tabar said. “As a librarian, that’s kind of in our nature — learning and information.”
She’s among the rising number of older students — and a growing part of the education system — focused on the joy and benefits of learning throughout life to stay sharp and relevant. Globally, the adult continuing education market is projected to reach as high as $80 billion by 2032, up from about $50 billion in 2023.
As the U.S. population continues to gray and people live longer, the crop of older adult students will probably grow, too. The Population Reference Bureau expects the number of U.S. residents age 65 and older to reach 82 million (or 23% of the total population) in 2050, up from 58 million (17%) in 2022.
“There’s a hunger for people to stay relevant to what’s going on in our world,” said Kate Schaefers,director of OLLI at the U Twin Cities campus and a licensed psychologist. “That’s important because our world is shifting so quickly that older adults want to stay current and understand the world around them. Higher education has to be a place where people of all ages can get their needs met.”
The benefits to older adults — and the larger community — go well beyond learning. Group courses create a sense of purpose and community for participants. Furthermore, research shows engaging your brain and making social connections can benefit mental and physical wellbeing, which can boost happiness, prevent loneliness and depression, and help ward off dementia.
Courses are designed to appeal to a wide variety of interests – from economics to the American Revolution to “Introduction to Modern Roller Derby.”