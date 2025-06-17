The Good Life

5 places offering lifelong learning classes across Minnesota

The classes for people over 40 are usually non-credit courses, from birding to economics.

June 17, 2025
June 17, 2025 at 6:27PM
Universities and colleges across Minnesota offer a wide variety of affordable and accessible options for older adults who want to continue learning and challenging themselves but don’t need a college degree.

These “lifelong learning” programs focus on non-credit courses on everything from economics and science to beginning birding and nutrition. Here is some basic information for five programs around the state.

Mankato Area Lifelong Learners, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Age: 55 and older

Founded: 1995

Cost: Annual membership is $35 (plus $5 per educational presentation) or an all-inclusive $140. Social activities and clubs are free.

Who teaches: Current and retired Mankato State professors and people in the community who are passionate about a certain topic.

Website: mnsu.edu/mankato-area-lifelong-learners

Phone: 507-389-2011

Email: lifelonglearners@mnsu.edu

Address: 129 Morris Hall, Mankato

Register: tinyurl.com/2wnzd8nv

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Age: Target age 50-plus, but anyone can join.

Founded: 1995 (as the Elder Learning Institution)

Cost: Annual membership is $325 for access to an unlimited number of courses and special interest groups.

Who teaches: Retired professors, people with a passion about something within OLLI or the greater community and some university graduate students. Current professors speak at OLLI’s At-the-U Lecture Series.

Website: ccaps.umn.edu/olli

Contact phone: 612-624-7847

Contact email: olli@umn.edu

Address: 20 Ruttan Hall, 1994 Buford Av., St. Paul

Request program information: ccaps.umn.edu/about-ccaps/contact-us

Selim Center for Lifelong Learning, University of St. Thomas

Age: Targets 40 and up

Founded: 1973

Cost: Per-class costs range from $25 for one lecture to $120 to $150 for a six-week course. To audit courses, the university’s Go to College program costs $370 to $400 per class per semester.

Who teaches: Mainly professors at the University of St. Thomas or other universities.

Website: stthomas.edu/selim-center

Contact phone: 651-962-5188

Contact email: selimcenter@stthomas.edu

Address: 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul

Program list: stthomas.edu/selim-center/programs/index.html

Senior University, Winona State University

Age: No age requirement

Founded: 2009

Cost: Each non-credit, 4-6 week course costs $40 to $45, sometimes less.

Who teaches: Current and retired professors, or an expert in the community, such as the director of a museum

Website: winona.edu/retiree-center/senior-university

Contact phone: 507-457-5565

Contact email: retiree@winona.edu

Address: WSU Alumni House, 227 W. 7th St., Winona

Register: tinyurl.com/yc4v9den

University for Seniors, University of Minnesota Duluth

Age: 50 and older

Founded: 1989

Cost: A 12-month membership is $370 (up to 10 classes per term) or $140 per term (three terms, up to 10 classes per term). New members pay a one-time membership fee of $70 (up to 10 classes in one term).

Who teaches: Current and retired University of Minnesota faculty, other University for Seniors members, and community members.

Website: university-seniors.d.umn.edu

Contact phone: 218-726-7637

Contact email: usask@d.umn.edu

Address: 1208 Kirby Drive, Duluth

Register: tinyurl.com/49wpws7e

Note: This list doesn’t include the statewide Senior Citizen Education Program (SCEP), which provides free tuition for residents age 62-plus who want to take for-credit courses (plus typically a $20 per credit administrative fee) or audit classes (free), if space is available. Each state-funded college or university operates its own SCEP program, so you must contact each one directly.

Sheryl Jean

