5 places offering lifelong learning classes across Minnesota

Universities and colleges across Minnesota offer a wide variety of affordable and accessible options for older adults who want to continue learning and challenging themselves but don’t need a college degree.
These “lifelong learning” programs focus on non-credit courses on everything from economics and science to beginning birding and nutrition. Here is some basic information for five programs around the state.
Mankato Area Lifelong Learners, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Age: 55 and older
Founded: 1995
Cost: Annual membership is $35 (plus $5 per educational presentation) or an all-inclusive $140. Social activities and clubs are free.
Who teaches: Current and retired Mankato State professors and people in the community who are passionate about a certain topic.
Phone: 507-389-2011