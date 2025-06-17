At least 51 Palestinians killed while waiting for aid trucks in Gaza, health officials say

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — At least 51 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 wounded in the Gaza Strip while waiting for U.N. and commercial trucks to enter the territory with desperately needed food, according to Gaza's Health Ministry and a local hospital.
Palestinian witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on a nearby home before opening fire toward the crowd in the southern city of Khan Younis. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It did not appear to be related to a new Israeli- and U.S.-supported aid delivery network that rolled out last month and has been marred by controversy and violence.
‘Aren't we human beings?'
Yousef Nofal, an eyewitness, said he saw many people motionless and bleeding on the ground after Israeli forces opened fire. "It was a massacre,'' he said, adding that the soldiers continued firing on people as they fled from the area.
Mohammed Abu Qeshfa said he heard a loud explosion followed by heavy gunfire and tank shelling. ''I survived by a miracle,'' he said.
The dead and wounded were taken to the city's Nasser Hospital, which confirmed the toll.
Samaher Meqdad was at the hospital looking for her two brothers and a nephew who had been in the crowd.