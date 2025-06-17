Gophers land commitment from running back Ryan Estrada, whose offer list includes Michigan, Alabama

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and his staff beat out an impressive group of competitors to secure a pledge from Estrada, a 5-9, 195-pound three-star recruit who rushed for 2,261 yards and 33 touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards per carry during his junior season in 2024. Estrada, who took his official visit to Minnesota over the weekend, also officially visited Oklahoma State, Missouri and Michigan and had a visit to Alabama lined up next weekend.