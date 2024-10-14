Jerry West becomes first three-time inductee as Carter and Billups enter basketball's Hall of Fame

Carter ended up with plenty in his career, which he said included 261 teammates. It started as the high-flying phenom in Toronto in 1999, where he joined his cousin and now fellow Hall of Famer, Tracy McGrady. It was only shortly before that they learned they were related, and Carter said when McGrady called to tell him that news, he said: ''Cuz, I'm going to make sure the Raptors draft you. I got you."