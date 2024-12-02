Sheffield is a fan more than a critic, at least in the case of Swift, and some will criticize how frequently he inserts himself into these essays. It’s compelling when he talks about specific Swift songs that helped him through rough patches, for sure, but do we need to hear about every time he was invited to her apartment to be among the first to listen to a new album? (We do not. P.S., she wasn’t there when he was.) And we really don’t need to hear his thoughts on Duran Duran, which he has covered better in other books.