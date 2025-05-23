Iran and the US holding a fifth round of nuclear negotiations in Rome with enrichment a key issue

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran and the United States prepared for a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program Friday in Rome, with enrichment emerging as the key issue.
U.S. officials from President Donald Trump down insist Iran cannot continue to enrich uranium at all in any deal that could see sanctions lifted on Tehran's struggling economy. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi early Friday insisted online that no enrichment would mean ''we do NOT have a deal.''
''Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science,'' Araghchi wrote on the social platform X. ''Time to decide.''
The U.S. will be again represented in the talks by Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, the State Department's policy planning director. While authorities haven't offered a location for the talks, another round in Italy's capital took place at the Omani Embassy there. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi is mediating the negotiations as the sultanate on the Arabian Peninsula has been a trusted interlocutor by both Tehran and Washington in the talks.
Enrichment remains key in negotiations
The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic, closing in on half a century of enmity.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.
Enrichment remains the key point of contention. Witkoff at one point suggested Iran could enrich uranium at 3.67%, then later began saying all Iranian enrichment must stop. That position on the American side has hardened over time.