News & Politics

Minnesota groups call Trump travel ban ‘cruel’ as they assess its impact on state

CAIR-MN said the ban will have negative impacts on families and students.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 4:32PM
U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders and speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/Tribune News Service)

Local advocacy groups and lawmakers are reacting to President Trump’s latest travel ban with a wide range of emotions, from condemnation to concern, all while trying to assess the impact it could have locally.

Trump imposed a travel ban on 12 countries and harsh restrictions on seven others. The new executive order forbids nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from traveling to the United States. Trump, citing national security risks in an executive order, said the restrictions will go into effect Monday.

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia and was one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, took to social media to denounce the ban.

“This discriminatory policy is beyond shameful. Just like his first Muslim Ban, this latest announcement flies in the face of basic morality and goes directly against our values,” she wrote on X. “This racist policy will not make us safe, it will separate families and endanger lives. We cannot let it stand.”

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said he had been anticipating Trump’s action.

“We are calling it the Muslim and African ban, and it will have a significant impact on Minnesota,” he said. “It is cruel. It is racist. And it is absolutely inconsistent with the American values of liberty, equality and human dignity.”

Why is Laos on travel ban list?

Trump’s executive order also “partially restricts and limits the entry of nationals” with certain visas from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

The White House’s announcement of the restrictions said that “Laos has historically failed to accept back its removable nationals.”

In 2018, the Minnesota State Demographic Center estimated that about 24,400 Minnesotans were foreign-born in Laos.

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum also called out Trump’s focus on Laos.

View post on X

Hussein said he’s still trying to understand the wide-ranging impacts, but said the ban targets students, families fleeing violence, workers helping push the U.S. economy forward and people seeing safety and new opportunities.

Related Coverage

Nation

Governments scramble to understand Trump's latest travel ban before it takes effect Monday

Nation

The Latest: Trump says it might be good to let Ukraine and Russia ‘fight for a while'

World

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering the US. Here's what to know

Nation

Here are the 12 countries Trump placed under travel bans, and the 7 newly under travel restrictions

Business

Trump and Musk's relationship flames out just as it started, intensely and publicly

“Families will be torn apart. Dreams will be delayed or denied. The trauma, fear and confusion this ban creates is the point — and we refuse to accept it," he said.

“These communities are not threats. They are Minnesotans. And they belong here,” he added.

Hussein said he expects there will be legal challenges. He also said CAIR-MN plans to hold a press conference Monday to talk more about the travel ban and its impacts.

Other local organizations contacted by the Minnesota Star Tribune had yet to respond to requests for comment.

Trump, in a video posted on his Truth Social account, said a recent alleged terror attack in Colorado carried out by man with ties to Egypt “underscored the extreme dangers” posed by foreign nationals who had not been “properly vetted,” and that the ban would protect America from “dangerous foreign actors.”

But Egypt is not on the list of 19 nations slapped with travel restrictions.

“Why isn’t Egypt on there?” Hussein asked. “It is concerning that this [the incident in Colorado] was the reason this was fast-tracked.”

Minnesota Compass reports that an estimated 86,610 Somali Americans reside in Minnesota, making it the state with the largest Somali population in the United States.

This is the second time Trump has ordered a ban on travel from certain countries. He signed a similar order in 2017 during his first term in office.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

After intense closing arguments, Derrick John Thompson trial in crash death of 5 women goes to jury

card image

Attorneys for the state said this was a clear case of third-degree murder. Thompson’s attorney said the state failed to meet its burden and police investigators lied on the witness stand.

Politics

Walz backs transgender kids in sports as Democrats grapple with debate over bans

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota groups call Trump travel ban ‘cruel’ as they assess its impact on state

card image