Minnesota groups call Trump travel ban ‘cruel’ as they assess its impact on state

Local advocacy groups and lawmakers are reacting to President Trump’s latest travel ban with a wide range of emotions, from condemnation to concern, all while trying to assess the impact it could have locally.
Trump imposed a travel ban on 12 countries and harsh restrictions on seven others. The new executive order forbids nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from traveling to the United States. Trump, citing national security risks in an executive order, said the restrictions will go into effect Monday.
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia and was one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, took to social media to denounce the ban.
“This discriminatory policy is beyond shameful. Just like his first Muslim Ban, this latest announcement flies in the face of basic morality and goes directly against our values,” she wrote on X. “This racist policy will not make us safe, it will separate families and endanger lives. We cannot let it stand.”
Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said he had been anticipating Trump’s action.
“We are calling it the Muslim and African ban, and it will have a significant impact on Minnesota,” he said. “It is cruel. It is racist. And it is absolutely inconsistent with the American values of liberty, equality and human dignity.”
Why is Laos on travel ban list?
Trump’s executive order also “partially restricts and limits the entry of nationals” with certain visas from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.
The White House’s announcement of the restrictions said that “Laos has historically failed to accept back its removable nationals.”