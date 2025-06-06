Asian shares mostly gain ahead of Friday's US jobs report

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher Friday ahead of an update on the U.S. job market that will offer insights into how the economy is faring.
U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5% to 37,730.67, while the Kospi in South Korea jumped 1.5% to 2,812.05.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 23,817.10 and the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher, to 3,385.91.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,536.40.
India's Sensex gained 0.6%.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 5,939.30 for its first drop in four days. After sprinting through May and rallying within a couple good days' worth of gains of its all-time high, the index at the center of many 401(k) accounts has lost momentum.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3% to 42,319.74, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8% to 19,298.45.